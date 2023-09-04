Heat index of at least 100 degrees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Near record-breaking September heat on this Labor Day. Hotter than usual conditions will persist through Friday.

A heat busting cold front arrives Friday with much needed scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms.

That front looks to linger now into the weekend. Keeping a rain chance in the area.

Labor Day, Monday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the 90s. Feeling like 100 degrees with the heat index.

Monday night: Mainly clear, warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Very hot, hazy sun with highs in the 90s. Feeling like 100 to 105 degrees with the heat index. Lows in the lower 70s by dawn.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower/storm. Highs in the 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny and humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. High near 90 degrees. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny, less hot, still humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.