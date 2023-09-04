Families escaping Labor Day heat at Washington Park pool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s pools are bidding farewell to a busy and challenging season.

“We had a great season,” Washington Park Pool Manager Andrea Ross said Monday, September 4.

Ross says the pool hit capacity - 300 people - a couple time this summer.

Temperatures got well into the 90′s during the season’s final day.

