Families escaping Labor Day heat at Washington Park pool

Charlottesville’s pools are bidding farewell to a busy and challenging season.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s pools are bidding farewell to a busy and challenging season.

“We had a great season,” Washington Park Pool Manager Andrea Ross said Monday, September 4.

Ross says the pool hit capacity - 300 people - a couple time this summer.

Temperatures got well into the 90′s during the season’s final day.

