Elkton issues drought warning

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Elkton has officially issued a drought warning after previously issuing a drought watch.

Below-average rainfall and above-average temperatures are expected for the next several days. Elkton’s main drinking water source, a ground aquifer, has not been adequately replenished by rainfall.

While the town is not yet to the point of required water restrictions, Elkton is urging voluntary conservation efforts to prevent critically low aquifer levels.

Residents are encouraged to wash their vehicles less frequently, limit how often they’re filling their swimming pools, water their lawns in the mornings and evenings only, take shorter showers, and use water-saving shower heads.

According to officials, conservation efforts can help lessen the impact of the drought.

