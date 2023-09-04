CHS student’s project aims to prevent suicides

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville High School student is working with multiple groups to try to help prevent suicides.

The signs along the John Warner Parkway and McIntire Road and part of Jordan Chorbaji’s Eagle Scouts project.

“I just wanted to do this for the community to show that I care,” the CHS senior said. “I just wanted to build awareness and show the community that at least someone cares. I know a lot of people will see it, and that’s the goal that I’m trying to bring.”

Jordan worked with Region Ten, the Suicide Prevention Awareness Council, and the Department of Parks & Recreations.

Jordan Brooks with Region Ten says having these signs near the high school lets students know there is help out there.

“Being able to know that suicide and things like mental health challenges are common and that they’re not alone is going to be huge for them,” Brooks said.

The number for the 24/7 hotline is 988.

