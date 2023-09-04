Advertise With Us
Charlottesville kids using lemonade stand to raise money for families in need

Raising funds for Stepping Stone
By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some kids in Charlottesville spent Labor Day offering up cold lemonade for a good cause.

All money raised from the lemonade stand Monday, September 4, will help provide parents with diapers, wipes, and other necessary items for children 3 and under.

Audrey Moyer came up with the idea. The little girl says she wanted to help others.

“There could be more life around here,” Audrey said. “We don’t just want random people showing up without a house. There could be more people with houses this way.”

The young organizer is working with Stepping Stone: Its mission is to ensure a healthy, safe start to the children from under-resourced families in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

