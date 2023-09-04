Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville to discuss homelessness and school security grants during meeting Sept. 5

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council’s regularly-scheduled meeting is pushed to Tuesday, September 5, due to Labor Day.

Councilors have a few items to tackle tomorrow night.

Charlottesville received grants to help two problems the city is facing; school security and homelessness. The grants total more and $500,000.

On the consent agenda is the approval of a $150,000 grant to add new care and safety assistants (CSA) to Charlottesville City Schools. This would allow three new CSAs to be hired - one for the high school an two for Upper Walker Elementary School. Their job is to check in visitors, patrol school grounds, monitor security, and assist in active-shooter drills.

Charlottesville is also allocating $540,000 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Developing to get more people off the streets. The grant will go to a few different organizations, including The Haven and PACEM.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty
Travis Brown. Photo courtesy the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Ryan Brown found guilty on all charges in murder of Khaleesi Cuthriell

Latest News

Outside of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank location in Charlottesville (FILE)
Food banks and pantries continue to see growing need in Charlottesville area
Sentara gives grant to American Heart Assocation
SENTARA GRANT GIFTS
(FILE)
Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA adjusting hours
Ivy MUC (FILE)
Ivy MUC holding Household Hazardous Waste days Sept. 22 & 23