Charlottesville to discuss homelessness and school security grants during meeting Sept. 5

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council’s regularly-scheduled meeting is pushed to Tuesday, September 5, due to Labor Day.

Councilors have a few items to tackle tomorrow night.

Charlottesville received grants to help two problems the city is facing; school security and homelessness. The grants total more and $500,000.

On the consent agenda is the approval of a $150,000 grant to add new care and safety assistants (CSA) to Charlottesville City Schools. This would allow three new CSAs to be hired - one for the high school an two for Upper Walker Elementary School. Their job is to check in visitors, patrol school grounds, monitor security, and assist in active-shooter drills.

Charlottesville is also allocating $540,000 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Developing to get more people off the streets. The grant will go to a few different organizations, including The Haven and PACEM.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.