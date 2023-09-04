Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA adjusting hours

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA says it is changing its hours to better serve the public.

CASPCA will be closed on Mondays. From Tuesday to Thursday, it will be open noon to 6 p.m., while weekend hours will be noon to 5 p.m.

The shelter says that more people tend to come in during the late afternoon, or stop by after work.

