Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA adjusting hours

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA says it is changing its hours to better serve the public.

CASPCA will be closed on Mondays. From Tuesday to Thursday, it will be open noon to 6 p.m., while weekend hours will be noon to 5 p.m.

The shelter says that more people tend to come in during the late afternoon, or stop by after work.

