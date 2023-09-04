Albemarle police: Power lines down on Seminole Trail

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are encouraging drivers to avoid Seminole Trail, near Timberwood Lane, due to a crash.

ACPD announced shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, September 4, that power lines are in the road due to a single-vehicle crash. One northbound lane and turn lane are closed.

Power outages in the area have been reported.

This is a developing situation, and this article will be updated.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.