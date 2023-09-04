Albemarle police: Power lines down on Seminole Trail
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are encouraging drivers to avoid Seminole Trail, near Timberwood Lane, due to a crash.
ACPD announced shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, September 4, that power lines are in the road due to a single-vehicle crash. One northbound lane and turn lane are closed.
Power outages in the area have been reported.
This is a developing situation, and this article will be updated.
