Women’s four miler kicks off in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Women’s Four Miler kicked off at Foxfield on Garth Road. Those who signed up to participate ran or walked the four miles.

Over the last forty years, the race has raised more than four million for the UVA Breast Care Center. The money directly impact patients and their families.

“This is my first year as a race director,” Jaime Kurtz said. “We have such a wonderful team of volunteers that it’s been pretty seamless stepping in.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.