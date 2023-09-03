Advertise With Us
Sentara grant gifted to American Heart Association

(WTOK)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “We are so incredibly grateful to Sentara health for their recent gift of $300,000″ Jaylyn Brown with the American Heart Association said. “Sentara has been a great supporter of the Heart Association.”

Thanks to Sentara Health’s contribution to the American Heart Association, they can put more resources into their Live Fierce, Reduce Risk program.

The grant money will benefit communities across Virginia like Hampton Roads, Richmond and Charlottesville.

Jaylyn Brown says, “The Live Fierce program is a collaborative initiative to support communities, families and individuals in living heart healthy lives to help reduce risks of the number one and number five killers in the U.S., heart disease and stroke.”

