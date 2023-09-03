Near record September heat ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Becoming hotter through mid-week. High temperatures will reach well into the 90s. The heat index will feel even hotter!

Thankfully, the dew points and relative humidity won’t be oppressive. Just humid enough to make it feel like 100 to 105 degrees, especially Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Heat wave conditions continue through Friday.

A heat busting cold front arrives by Friday night with a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm.

Not as hot next weekend.

Sunday: Sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 90s. A little more humid than yesterday. High sunburn index this week.

Sunday night: Hazy starshine and moonlight. Mild and muggy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Labor Day, Monday: Hot sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feeling hotter with the heat index.

Monday night: A hot evening and very warm overnight. Lows in the 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Hazy, very hot and a bit humid. Highs in the 90s. Feeling hotter with the heat index. Lows in the 70s.

Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated evening shower/storm possible. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an afternoon and evening chance for a passing shower, downpour and thunderstorm. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows of 70 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny and less hot. Highs in the 80s.

