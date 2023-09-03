Free Enterprise Forum local government spending index rate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A recent report from the Free Enterprise Forum highlights local government spending index rates, or LGSI, in six different localities including Charlottesville.

“That’s the first time that’s happened in the five years, or the five iterations of this study,” Neil Williamson said.

Williamson is the President of Free Enterprise Forum.

“The free enterprise forum choices and decision reports, looks at local area operating spending. And what we do is we create an index,” Williamson said.

It does this by averaging a localities per capita spending over a 2-year basis to have as a metric. That metric is then used to measure the spending against itself over the next 20 years.

“The concept falls to well population drives all the cost, well, if it does, then everybody’s should be 100,” Williamson said. “Because it would be the same. And everyone is not 100, we actually have one locality this time around under 100, which is the city of Charlottesville.”

CITY COUNCILLOR MICHAEL PAYNE ACTUALLY SEES THIS AS A GOOD THING – AND SAYS IT REFLECTS THE CITY’S ANNUAL SPENDING BEING IN LINE WITH INFLATION AND POPULATION GROWTH YEAR OVER YEAR DESPITE HAVING THE HIGHEST SPENDING PER CAPITA.

“We are overwhelmingly the most dense and urbanized community, we have unique funding needs in terms of we’re the only locality that owns and operates our entire road system,” Williamson said. “We have greater public infrastructure needs. And we also do invest a lot in social services.”

PAYNE SAYS ITS SOMETHING THE CITY MONTORS CLOSELY – AND RECOGNIZES THE IMPORTANCE OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS.

“The biggest impact is that if you’re making significant investments that aren’t having an impact on your community, it’ll start to impact your budget over time,” Williamson said. “And that means you’ll either need to increase taxes, or you’ll have to cut services. And those are things that citizens, they don’t want either of those things.”

We reached out to Nelson County to see why it’s LGSI was so high and haven’t heard back yet.

