Virginia falls to No. 12 Tennessee 49-13 in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia was overwhelmed by No. 12 Tennessee in its season opener Saturday afternoon in Nashville falling 49-13.

Tennessee had 499 total yards compared to just 202 yards for Virginia and Tennessee had 29 first downs compared to just 12 for Virginia.

Virginia’s lone touchdown came on a Perris Jones touchdown run in the third quarter to cut Tennessee’s lead to 35-10.

UVA starting quarterback, Tony Muskett was injured early in the 4th quarter, leaving the game holding his left shoulder after hitting the ground hard. Freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea played the rest of the game.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores. Running back Dylan Sampson rushed for 52 yards and three touchdowns.

Virginia was led by Malachi Fields’ four catches for 63 yards.

Virginia tries to bounce back next week in its home opener hosting James Madison.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.