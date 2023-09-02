Rowing For First Responder Mental Health

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Who do first responders turn too when times get tough? They dedicate their lives to their communities, which can be a very draining task, and many times they are left to deal with their internal struggles alone.

That is why members of Albemarle County Fire Rescue, and many others, spent their Saturday rowing to spread awareness for first responder mental health.

“The important thing to remember is that there is always someone who is here to help you. There’s always someone rowing,” Suzanne Herndon said.

Herndon is leading the way in this years rowing for first responders.

“We row for 24 hours straight, we take a little break at the top of every hour,” said Herndon. “But other than that, we row for straight 24 hours.”

Herndon is a firefighter for Albemarle County Fire Rescue – and says being a first responder takes it’s toll.

“A lot of times we feel like we do have to be the heroes, and we can’t reach out for mental health and wellness assistance,” Herndon said. “Because sometimes we feel like it shows weakness.”

That is why her, and many others, are trying to change that.

“The amount of people that will come out to support these events is extremely crucial and vital, because we do have things that go on outside of work, things that, you know, going in our own personal lives, things that we can’t always talk about to everybody.”

Jordan Brown is a firefighter for Charlottesville Fire Department – and a volunteer firefighter for Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

He says he loves what he does, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy, and that is why he spent hours rowing on Saturday, with Tania Nuevo who is also a volunteer firefighter.

“We’re just here to also show that we’re like everybody else outside of our uniforms and outside of our firefighting gears,” Nuevo said. “We also have things going on outside of work or outside of our volunteering, duty nights.”

And the reason they row is for those who feel like they can’t.

“We’re not just rowing for ourselves, and just to release our own, you know, stress and anxiety,” Nuevo said. “We’re rowing for everybody else who has problems that may not even be as bad as ours, and those who also have problems that are worse than ours.”

With the hope of fostering a stronger bond between first responders and the communities they serve.

“Nobody ever calls us on their best day ever, and so it’s really nice for them to be able to see us in a non-emergency, Herndon said. “And it’s really nice for us to be able to see them in a non emergency.”

