Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park

Caption
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN ROSE, Texas (CNN) - A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of Texas.

They were found in Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, Texas.

Paleontologists believe the tracks are from around 110 million years ago.

They were likely to belong to an Acrocanthosaurus which weighed up to 7 tons and a Sauropodseiden, which weighed around 44 tons.

The retail manager at Dinosaur Valley State Park said he had never seen this many dinosaur tracks.

Crews said it will take many days, or weeks, for the volunteers to remove the sediment covering and filling the tracks.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash

Latest News

FILE - Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters after a news conference in New...
Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
PHOTOS: Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks in Texas state park
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden will get a firsthand look at hurricane’s toll in Florida
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison is spotted nearby on surveillance cameras