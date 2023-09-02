Friday Night Fury 9/1, high school football scores & highlights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:

William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0

Monticello 27, Waynesboro 17

Louisa County 30, Courtland 27

Buckingham County 22, Madison County

William Flemming 15, Albemarle 9

Orange County 18, Culpeper 8

James Monroe 29, Charlottesville 13

Spotswood 52, Western Albemarle

STAB 65, Hargrave Military 14

Fork Union Military 26, St. Paul the Great 24

Blue Ridge 42, Nansemond-Suffolk 0

Brunswick Academy 55, Covenant 26

Turner Ashby 26, Wilson Memorial 0

Nelson County 28, Mountain View 0

Staunton 42, Rockbridge 0

Stuarts Draft 62, Surry 21

