Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Friday Night Fury 9/1, high school football scores & highlights

Friday Night Fury
Friday Night Fury(wvir)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:

William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0

Monticello 27, Waynesboro 17

Louisa County 30, Courtland 27

Buckingham County 22, Madison County

William Flemming 15, Albemarle 9

Orange County 18, Culpeper 8

James Monroe 29, Charlottesville 13

Spotswood 52, Western Albemarle

STAB 65, Hargrave Military 14

Fork Union Military 26, St. Paul the Great 24

Blue Ridge 42, Nansemond-Suffolk 0

Brunswick Academy 55, Covenant 26

Turner Ashby 26, Wilson Memorial 0

Nelson County 28, Mountain View 0

Staunton 42, Rockbridge 0

Stuarts Draft 62, Surry 21

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash

Latest News

UVa football to wear legacy patches
UVA football players to wear legacy patches
Virginia kicks off against Tennessee Saturday, September 2, and there’s plenty of high school...
UVA football players to wear legacy patches
(FILE)
UVA soccer teams hosting doubleheader at Klockner Stadium
Matt Ganyard with UVA
34-year old Marine veteran to handle kickoffs for UVA football