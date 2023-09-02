Friday Night Fury 9/1, high school football scores & highlights
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:
William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0
Monticello 27, Waynesboro 17
Louisa County 30, Courtland 27
Buckingham County 22, Madison County
William Flemming 15, Albemarle 9
Orange County 18, Culpeper 8
James Monroe 29, Charlottesville 13
Spotswood 52, Western Albemarle
STAB 65, Hargrave Military 14
Fork Union Military 26, St. Paul the Great 24
Blue Ridge 42, Nansemond-Suffolk 0
Brunswick Academy 55, Covenant 26
Turner Ashby 26, Wilson Memorial 0
Nelson County 28, Mountain View 0
Staunton 42, Rockbridge 0
Stuarts Draft 62, Surry 21
