Becoming much hotter soon

Pushing 100 degrees in the shade
Nearing 100 degrees
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expect hotter temperatures and becoming more humid.

Conditions will be hotter than average for this time of year. High temperatures will get near 100 degrees early to mid-week!

No chance of rain until Friday.

Saturday night: Moonlit sky. Milder with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Sunday: Hot sunshine. A little more humid. Highs in the 90s.

Sunday night: Mainly clear sky. Lows in the warmer mid 60s to 70 degrees.

Labor Day, Monday: Hot and sunny. More humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Humid and very hot! High temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees. Feeling hotter with the heat index. Take it easy if you’re working outside. Take breaks, seek shade, stay hydrated, wear light weight, light color clothing. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: A scattered shower and thunderstorm risk. Highs near 90 degrees.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Have a great and safe holiday weekend!

