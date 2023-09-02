Advertise With Us
Albemarle County Releases Development Dashboard

Albemarle County seal
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle county has a new way for people to keep up to date with the it’s latest projects.

The development dashboard is a way to track and share information on any new developments in the county. It tracks both residential and non-residential developments.

When using the dashboard there is a map that you can zoom in and out of, and when you click on a certain development in a specific area, it gives you everything you need to know on where the county is with that project, including documents that show each step in the process so far.

“Resources like this are vital to have an informed and engaged community which is something we prioritize,” Abbey Stumpf with Albemarle County said. “And so we want to put as much of this information and resources and tools on our website and elsewhere so members of our community can just stay informed.”

If you would like to poke around and check our any developments for yourself, click here.

