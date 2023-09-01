Advertise With Us
Vibrant Communities Fund applications open Sept. 20

City Hall (FILE)
City Hall (FILE)(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Department of Human Services will open grant applications through its annual Vibrant Community Fund later this month.

The fund is for nonprofit organizations, and the application process is competitive, so the city wanted to give people enough time to prepare.

The fund is looking for organizations that meet City Council’s priorities of education, youth & families, health & safety, and economic impact & jobs.

“A lot of nonprofits do a lot of critical work in the community. They play a huge role in home rehab, building affordable housing, mentorship programs, etc. So a lot of good stuff is able to come from those partnerships between nonprofits and the City of Charlottesville,” City Councilor Michael Payne said.

The application opens September 20, and closes October 20.

