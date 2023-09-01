Advertise With Us
UVA to host memorial ceremony and dedication in memory of fallen players

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry
Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia will be hosting a tree planting ceremony and plaque dedication in memory of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry next week.

The event is set for 3 p.m. Friday, September 8, on Culbreth Road, between Ruffin Hall and the Drama Education Building. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to turn a spade of soil to help plant the tree.

The ceremony and dedication will be livestreamed at www.virginia.edu/live.

The ceremony will coincide with the first home football game of the season, when the Cavaliers play a noon game against the Dukes Saturday, Sept. 9.

