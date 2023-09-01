Advertise With Us
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital teaming up with UVA Health for stroke care

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and UVA Health are collaborating to improve care for stroke patients.

SMJH says it will be reclassifying its comprehensive stroke center as a primary stroke center in October.

“We made the determination that two comprehensive stroke centers were not needed for our region. And so, we’re excited about this collaboration with UVA to better serve all of the patients within our community,” SMJH President Rita Bunch said Friday, September 1.

While both hospitals can care for stroke patients, thrombectomies - a surgery to remove blood clots - can be tricky.

“Large-vessel blood clots in the brain will be detected in real time by stroke neurologist at Sentara, who will immediately engage the interventional team here at UVA,” UVA Health CEO Wendy Horton said.

Horton says the collaboration creates a team effort and efficiency.

“We’re really working on behalf of our community to make sure that individuals with strokes are being seen timely, and getting the care that they so desperately need,” Horton said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

