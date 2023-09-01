Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Meningococcal Disease Outbreak in Virginia

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since June 2022, there have been 27 confirmed cases of Meningococcal Disease across Virginia and 5 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Dr. Laurie Forlano, State epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health said this is a rare disease that can lead to Meningitis or Sepsis.

“Cases have been reported from the eastern region, central region, and southwest region of Virginia since the outbreak began last year,” said Dr. Forlano.

Dr. Forlano said while this is a low risk to the general public, it is important to be aware, especially for people who may be at risk for developing a serious illness.

" In the beginning of the illness symptoms that can be common to other illnesses like fever and headache. Those symptoms tend to progress. Severe headache, vomiting, nausea, high fever. With Septicemia later in the illness sometimes one can have a dark rash. With Meningitis some people feel stiffness in their neck,” said Dr. Forlano.

Dr. Forlano said there is a vaccine recommended for adolescents and people with compromised immune systems.

" Meningococcal Disease in many ways is a vaccine-preventable disease. There are different types of Meningococcal Disease, and you can be protected against some with a vaccine,” said Dr. Forlano.

Dr. Forlano said if you are experiencing symptoms to seek medical care quickly.

”We thought it was important to raise awareness and really ensure people understand what is evolving over time even though the risk in general remains low,” said Dr. Forlano.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are no reported cases in the northwest and northern regions of Virginia.


Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash

Latest News

SNP has temporarily banned fishing in the park while drought conditions continue to impact...
Fishing temporarily suspended in Shenandoah National Park
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Fatal ATV Crash in Churchville
A man charged in the 2021 murder of a Richmond 18-year-old was sentenced to 53 years in prison...
Man sentenced to 50 years for murder of Richmond 18-year-old
Albemarle County's "Sweeping Beauty" street sweeper
‘Sweeping Beauty’ cleaning up Albemarle County streets