The Labor Day Weekend - “Unofficial” Ending of Summer - to Heat Up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Labor Day Weekend starts comfortable, with another cool start Saturday morning and nice, warm afternoon. Temperatures will quickly heat up by Sunday, peaking out in the low 90s. Hotter and more humid for Labor Day Monday and a building September heat wave that will take us through next week. Overall, a largely dry weather patten to continue, which is not good news.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs low 90s. Lows low 60s.

Monday - Labor Day: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs mid to upper 90s. Lows upper 60s to near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs mid to upper 90s. Lows low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Stray storm possible. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows upper 60s to near 70.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Stray storm. highs low 90s.Lows upper 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s.

