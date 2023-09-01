Advertise With Us
Fatal ATV Crash in Churchville

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Churchville volunteer fire rescue tells said a person died earlier Thursday in a single ATV crash on Stover Shop Road.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. and officials have not released any details about the victim.

Virginia State Police have taken over the case and the crash remains under investigation.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

