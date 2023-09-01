Advertise With Us
Charlottesville students performing with Black Violin

Ten Charlottesville High School students will take the stage with Black Violin during the encore of its performance the Jefferson Theater Friday, September 1.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some lucky orchestra students are getting a chance to perform with a renowned, classically-trained duo.

The dup of a viola and violin cover hip-hop on their string instruments. The group has played with Alicia Keys, 2 Chainz, and Lil Wayne.

