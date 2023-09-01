Charlottesville students performing with Black Violin
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some lucky orchestra students are getting a chance to perform with a renowned, classically-trained duo.
Ten Charlottesville High School students will take the stage with Black Violin during the encore of its performance the Jefferson Theater Friday, September 1.
The dup of a viola and violin cover hip-hop on their string instruments. The group has played with Alicia Keys, 2 Chainz, and Lil Wayne.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.