Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville to plant 160 trees in the fall

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(WMC Action News 5)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks & Rec. is getting ready to plant 160 trees this fall.

“Hopefully by the middle of November people will start seeing trees getting put in the grounds,” Steven Gaines said Friday, September 1.

This is made possible through a planting program funded by the city.

“We have approximately $100,000 every year that we spend on trees, specifically tree installations,” Gaines said.

The trees will be planted in areas like public right of ways, schools, parks, and green spaces.

Parks & Rec. says it is working to determine which types of trees best suit each area.

“Getting the right tree on the right site will mean that the tree will live longer,” Gaines said. “If folks are interested in the tree, they can definitely call me or at the Parks and Rec office or they can email me at gainess@charlottesville.gov.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash

Latest News

Albemarle High School (FILE)
Albemarle High School adds sensors to bathrooms to stop students from vaping
(STOCK)
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital teaming up with UVA Health for stroke care
Beyond Fitness with Sabrina
Charlottesville-area business owner still searching for stolen trailer and equipment
Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry
UVA to host memorial ceremony and dedication in memory of fallen players