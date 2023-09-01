Charlottesville-area business owner still searching for stolen trailer and equipment

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The owner of a reported stolen trailer says it’s still missing and her business is taking a big hit.

Sabrina Feggans says her trailer and thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment inside went missing August 15.

“We’re still constantly dependent on the community to keep the eyes and ears open for any stolen equipment or somebody’s trying to pawn off something,” Feggans said.

Feggans says her business, Beyond Fitness with Sabrina, had events lined up months in advance. However, with the equipment still missing, she is having to cancel.

She says the trailer has two dents on the right and left side and is painted purple on the inside.

Sabrina Feggans with her trailer (WVIR)

Inside is workout and event equipment her business has spent years collecting.

“It’s also the value of what our hard work signifies,” Feggans said. “Now that’s gone, so that is the heartbreaking piece of it.”

Feggans says she is working with her insurance company, but because of where the trailer was stolen, she’s limited.

“I’ll hit my max with insurance company because it did happen at my home and my business location is here at Fashion Square Mall,” she said.

Anyone with information about the trailer or equipment is asked to contact the Albemarle County Police Department.

RELATED: Charlottesville-area business asking for help with finding stolen trailer

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.