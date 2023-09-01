Chamber of Commerce weather
High heat and humidity returns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to an outstanding start. We’ll see wall to wall sunshine today, with near seasonal temperatures, and low humidity. This pleasant pattern will stick around though Saturday. The muggies and hot temperatures return Sunday, into much of next week. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !
Today: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Labor Day: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 90s...Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
