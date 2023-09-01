Chamber of Commerce weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to an outstanding start. We’ll see wall to wall sunshine today, with near seasonal temperatures, and low humidity. This pleasant pattern will stick around though Saturday. The muggies and hot temperatures return Sunday, into much of next week. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 90s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

