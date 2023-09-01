Chamber of Commerce weather !

Advertise With Us
Not done with summer yet
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A great way to end the week. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity the next couple of days. High pressure will be overhead tonight, resulting in clear skies and cool conditions. Saturday looks great, however, a southwest wind will usher in higher heat and humidity beginning Sunday. Temperatures will soar into the 90s for much of next week, along with oppressive humidity levels. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !

Today: mostly sunny &great, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s....Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 90s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Sunny, breezy, and warm