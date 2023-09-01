Chamber of Commerce weather !
Not done with summer yet
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A great way to end the week. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity the next couple of days. High pressure will be overhead tonight, resulting in clear skies and cool conditions. Saturday looks great, however, a southwest wind will usher in higher heat and humidity beginning Sunday. Temperatures will soar into the 90s for much of next week, along with oppressive humidity levels. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !
Today: mostly sunny &great, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s....Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 90s...Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
