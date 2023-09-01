Beautiful Friday and Start to September and the Labor Day Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - September Awaits! A very cool start Friday morning, and a beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. The Labor Day Weekend starts comfortable, but will quickly heat up as temperatures Sunday peak out in the low 90s. Hot and more humid for Labor Day Monday and a building heat wave that will take us into next week. Overall, a largely dry weather patten to continue, which is not good news.

Tonight: Clear and very cool. Lighter wind. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Sunny, pleasant. Highs low 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs low 90s. Lows low 60s.

Monday - Labor Day: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs mid to upper 90s. Lows upper 60s to near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs mid to upper 90s. Lows low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Stray storm possible. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. highs low 90s.

