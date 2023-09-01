Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Beautiful Friday and Start to September and the Labor Day Weekend

September Awaits! Beautiful Friday Ahead
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - September Awaits! A very cool start Friday morning, and a beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. The Labor Day Weekend starts comfortable, but will quickly heat up as temperatures Sunday peak out in the low 90s. Hot and more humid for Labor Day Monday and a building heat wave that will take us into next week. Overall, a largely dry weather patten to continue, which is not good news.

Tonight: Clear and very cool. Lighter wind. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Sunny, pleasant. Highs low 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs low 90s. Lows low 60s.

Monday - Labor Day: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs mid to upper 90s. Lows upper 60s to near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs mid to upper 90s. Lows low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Stray storm possible. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. highs low 90s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

September Awaits! Beautiful Friday Ahead
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Sunny, breezy, and warm
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
What a day !