2023 Women’s 4 Miler to be held Sept. 2

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The 41st Women’s 4 Miler is being held in Albemarle County this weekend.

Event organizers say they still have people signing up, and are expecting around 1,200 runners Saturday, September 2.

Note to drivers: A portion of Garth road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for the race.

“There’s just so much positive energy and so much passion for the cause, and I hope to see that continue on Saturday,” Volunteer Race Director Jaime Kurtz said.

Since its start in 1983, the event has raised more than $4 million for the UVA Breast Care Center.

