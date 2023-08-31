What a day !
Great late week, before the muggies return
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Expect outstanding conditions for the holiday weekend. We’ll see clearing skies and breezy conditions today. A steady northeast wind will lower humidity the next couple of days. Tropical Storm Idalia, continues to churn to our south. Rain can be expected from Virginia Beach, to the Outer Banks. We’ll see plenty of sunshine the next several days. Hot temperatures and high humidity will return Sunday into next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Clearing & breezy, High: around 80
Tonight: “cuddle Alert”, clear & chilly, Low: mid 40s(The Valley/mid 50s(Central Virginia)
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Labor Day: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 90s...Low: around 70
Wednesday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.