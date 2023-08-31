What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Expect outstanding conditions for the holiday weekend. We’ll see clearing skies and breezy conditions today. A steady northeast wind will lower humidity the next couple of days. Tropical Storm Idalia, continues to churn to our south. Rain can be expected from Virginia Beach, to the Outer Banks. We’ll see plenty of sunshine the next several days. Hot temperatures and high humidity will return Sunday into next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing & breezy, High: around 80

Tonight: “cuddle Alert”, clear & chilly, Low: mid 40s(The Valley/mid 50s(Central Virginia)

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 90s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.