Volunteers from Virginia helping those affected by Hurricane Idalia in Florida

(FILE)
(FILE)(WSFA)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteers from Virginia are in Florida, lending a hand after Hurricane Idalia devastated parts of the state.

“It’s tough to be on site sometimes, but that keeps me going back because I enjoy helping,” Ed Miller said Thursday, August 31.

Miller is a volunteer with the American Red Cross of Virginia. He’s already down in Florida, helping to get resources to those in need.

“Every disaster that I’ve been to is different,” Miller said. “The needs generally may be the same, but the people are different.”

Eight volunteers from Virginia are either in those hard-hit area, or on standby.

