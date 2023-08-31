UVA soccer teams hosting doubleheader at Klockner Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Men and Women’s Soccer Teams are both at-home later Thursday, August 31, for a Cavalier doubleheader.

The 12th-ranked UVA women kick things off at 6 p.m. hosting West Virginia at Klockner Stadium. They’re currently undefeated this season at 3-0-1 and haven’t allowed a single goal.

The men will play after that at about 8:15 p.m. against George Mason. They also have a big Labor Day showdown at-home against Maryland.

We’ll have scores and highlights later tonight.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.