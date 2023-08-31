Advertise With Us
‘Sweeping Beauty’ cleaning up Albemarle County streets

Albemarle County has a new street sweeper to help keep roads safe and clean.
By Destini Harris
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County has a new street sweeper to help keep roads safe and clean.

The county gave people a chance to vote on a name for the new sweeper. That winning name is Sweeping Beauty.

Albemarle says this is also another way to beautify the area.

“If you’re a pedestrian or a bicyclist, in particular, we need to have the road ways clear, otherwise you have the risk of having to step aside and a vehicle could hit you. So, we’re talking about safety and beauty here,” Supervisor Donna Price said Thursday, August 31.

The sweeper is scheduled to operate from 3 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on major roads. The county says it is not looking to go into residential neighborhoods at this point.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

