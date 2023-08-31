Sunny, breezy, and warm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Tropical Storm Idalia continues to churn off the Carolina coast. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and lower humidity this afternoon. This pleasant pattern will stick around through Saturday. Meanwhile, higher humidity and hot temperatures will develop by Sunday. Afternoon highs are expected to soar into the upper 90s by early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 80

Tonight: “Cuddler Alert”, clear & cool, Low: mid 40s mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 90s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

