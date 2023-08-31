Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Sunny, breezy, and warm

Outstanding stretch of weather, until Sunday
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Tropical Storm Idalia continues to churn off the Carolina coast. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and lower humidity this afternoon. This pleasant pattern will stick around through Saturday. Meanwhile, higher humidity and hot temperatures will develop by Sunday. Afternoon highs are expected to soar into the upper 90s by early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 80

Tonight: “Cuddler Alert”, clear & cool, Low: mid 40s mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 90s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

What a day !
Idalia Exits
Northeast breeze and drier few days
Tropical Storm Idalia Exits
Northeast winds and a September Heat Wave
Northeast Drier Breezes
Tracking Tropical System Idalia