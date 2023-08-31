Advertise With Us
Pedestrian killed in Rockingham County Crash

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Rockingham County.

The incident occurred on North Valley Pike near Jewel Street. A portion of North Valley Pike was closed for a few hours Wednesday night before reopening.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will continue to keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.

