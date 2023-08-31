Advertise With Us
Little food pantry opening near Waynesboro Library

(FILE)
(FILE)(Waynesboro Public Library)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro Public Library and the Neighbor Bridge, Inc. have teamed up to introduce a little free food pantry to the community.

The little food pantry is located beside the Waynesboro Library parking lot and the gazebo. You will be able to donate or take books and food.

The library’s director says this partnership aligns with its mission to connect with others.

“Books and food nourish body and soul, so they go together,” Susan Bersen said Thursday, August 31.

The pantry officially opens Friday, September 1.

