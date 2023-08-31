Liberty Mills Farm readying to open large corn maze Sept. 9

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The largest corn maze in the country is right here in central Virginia.

Orange County’s Liberty Mills Farm says it keeps maze lovers returning every year with its themes.

“We’re now 34 acres. We are the largest corn maze in the country this year, and we’re very, very proud of that fact,” co-owner Kent Woods said Thursday, August 31. “Every year we’ve tried to improve it, enhance a little bit, and we’re very excited about this year. It seems to have gotten a lot of positive potential.”

The theme for this year’s maze is sounds of music.

“We have had incredible feedback,” co-owner Evie Woods said. “We were really thrilled that we could finally do the arts and music in a corn maze. It expresses the creative side of us.”

They’ve added small puzzles throughout the maze for those looking for an extra challenge.

“One of them is just locating 21 hole punches that are hidden throughout the maze, and another one has 14 trivia questions. All the trivia questions relate to music,” Evie said.

The maze is set to open Saturday, September 9.

“We’re open weekends until the end of September,” Kent said. “October, we’re open six days a week. We’re closed on Tuesday, because that’s the day we make the fudge.”

