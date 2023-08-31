The Haven seeing greater demand for services during the summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A day shelter in downtown Charlottesville says it has seen the highest demand ever this summer.

The Haven says it usually sees a slow down over the summer months. However, the shelter says it’s trying to handle a greater need for breakfast, laundry, and showers.

“Consistently have been hitting 100 or over 100 unique visitors on a daily basis,” Executive Director Anna Mendez said.

The Haven says many of the people it helps work two jobs and are struggling to keep up with housing costs.

