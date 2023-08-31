Advertise With Us
The Haven seeing greater demand for services during the summer

The Haven (FILE)
The Haven (FILE)(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A day shelter in downtown Charlottesville says it has seen the highest demand ever this summer.

The Haven says it usually sees a slow down over the summer months. However, the shelter says it’s trying to handle a greater need for breakfast, laundry, and showers.

“Consistently have been hitting 100 or over 100 unique visitors on a daily basis,” Executive Director Anna Mendez said.

The Haven says many of the people it helps work two jobs and are struggling to keep up with housing costs.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

