Charlottesville working to improve accessibility

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s ADA Transition Plan has an update on its mission to provide accessibility for all.

One-hundred-sixty-five miles of Charlottesville sidewalks were assessed to see if changes are needed.

“No one should ever feel like they can’t access something that is available to the public. It’s an area where Charlottesville has been a leader for many years,” ADA Transition Plan Project Manager Charlie Szold said. “There’s always more work to be done.”

The next step in the plan is looking at transit and bus stops.

