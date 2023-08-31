Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce hands out Vanguard Awards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Black-owned businesses in Charlottesville are receiving an award for their contribution to the growth of the minority business community.

Beyond Fitness with Sabrina and Culinary Concepts AB are being given the 2023 Vanguard Award by the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce.

CRCC says the award recognizes outstanding minority business who promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“The community is what we are all about,” Sabrina Feggans said Thursday, August 31.

The other award recipient was Antwon Brinson.

