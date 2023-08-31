Charlottesville looking into zoning codes and short-term rentals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Homestay provisions will no longer be eliminated as part of Charlottesville’s zoning code update.

In the city’s consolidated draft released earlier this month, there was a blanket ban on short-term rentals.

Now, it is back in the new code, but maybe not for long.

Homestay regulations refer to whether people can rent out a portion of their home for someone else to stay in, such as AirBnBs.

Even though the new code will not have a ban on homestays, property renters should expect new regulations coming soon.

“About 30% of accessory dwelling units right now are already AirBnBs, and the concern was that trend would accelerate and you wouldn’t even see housing open up for residents, it would just go to AirBnBs,” City Councilor Michael Payne said Thursday, August 31.

Payne says the current homestay policy is not enforceable, and with the potential of more units built in residential areas, the city didn’t want all the properties to be turned into rentals.

However, after hearing concerns from the community, City Planners changed their decision.

“If you just had a blanket ban, then you would be stopping the people who are living in their home and renting out a unit and being able to help afford their mortgage or property taxes or other expenses they have,” Payne said.

For now, homestays have been re-added as a list of accessory uses under the new zoning code. However, the city is working on a new policy.

“If you could really target it so people who are living in their home are still able to rent out a portion of it, but you’re able to avoid that dynamic of a larger company coming in and buying a ton of properties,” Payne said.

The Planning Commission will host a public hearing September 14.

