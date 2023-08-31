Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA warning dog owners to watch out for canine influenza

By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Flu season is already here, but not for humans.

Canine influenza and canine infectious respiratory disease complex, or “kennel cough,” are affecting animal shelters across Virginia.

“You see something that’s not normal, don’t wait. Go get it checked out,” Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA Interim Executive Director Sue Friedman said Thursday, August 31.

CASPCA says canine influenze is being seen more in settings where dogs play or live together.

“So that would be daycares, shelters, and in some cases, even dog park,” Kristen Hassen with Outcomes Consulting said. “Symptoms like runny nose, labored breathing, sneezing, coughing. Look at your dog and make sure that your dog is acting normally.”

Friedman says CASPCA hasn’t seen any canine influenza cases yet.

“We tend to have pretty good veterinary care both here at the shelter and in the community,” she said.

