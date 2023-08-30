Advertise With Us
Work scheduled for Preston Avenue in Charlottesville

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The S.L. Williamson Asphalt Paving and Road Construction Company is getting ready to mill and pave Preston Avenue.

It will be located between Rugby Road and 10th Street NW.

The project is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 31 and September 1, as well as Sept. 4 through Sept. 7.

Drivers are encouraged to use other traffic routes.

