Work scheduled for Preston Avenue in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The S.L. Williamson Asphalt Paving and Road Construction Company is getting ready to mill and pave Preston Avenue.

It will be located between Rugby Road and 10th Street NW.

The project is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 31 and September 1, as well as Sept. 4 through Sept. 7.

Drivers are encouraged to use other traffic routes.

