Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

UVA Health warning of a triple-virus threat this fall and winter

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says to be on the lookout for what it calls a triple threat: COVID-19, the flu, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases are expected to get worse this fall and winter.

“Right now we’re seeing an uptick, in COVID-19 - 20% more hospitalizations and deaths this week than last week,” Doctor Bill Petri said Tuesday, August 29.

Dr. Petri is an expert on infectious diseases with the University of Virginia.

“All three of these viruses will present the same way: You’ll have a cough, fever, muscle aches,” Dr. Petri said. “We used to call it flu-like symptoms, but now it can be flu, RSV, or COVID.”

The doctor says most pharmacies and health care providers have vaccines for all three available.

“This’ll be the first time [RSV vaccine] is available, and its available now and if you’re 60 years of age,” Petri said.

According to the CDC, this is the first time vaccines will be provided through the commercial market.

The Affordable Care Act requires most insurance plans to cover the full cost of vaccines.

“We don’t have treatment for RSV. We do have treatment for COVID and for influenza, and probably within a year we’ll also have an RSV vaccine for children,” Petri said.

Those without insurance can also get the vaccines for free through a government bridge program.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

(STOCK)
Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority applies for $1.6M grant
Families being kicked out of their homes is how Shenandoah National Park came to be.
Hometown play telling mass displacement story hits harder after author’s passing
A family farm in Crimora has transformed into a place full of activities for those of all ages.
Sunflower Festival happening weekends this fall at Endless View Farms in Crimora
Members of Virginia Task Force 2 left Virginia Beach Monday night to make their way down to...
Virginians head down to Florida to assist with Idalia aftermath