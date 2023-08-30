Advertise With Us
Sheriff’s office using Fluvanna courthouse for active shooter drills

Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is using the courthouse to train for intense situations.

“The most important thing is preparedness, right? If we don’t train, we’re not prepared. If we’re not prepared, people die,” Captain Sean Lee Peterson said.

The courthouse is closed off for several days so that the office can conduct active shooter drills.

“We have to make sure we’re up on our training and make sure that you are squared away when it comes to knowing everything we’re doing,” Deputy Diana Neal said.

The training got underway Tuesday, August 29, and runs through Friday.

“We put them through the test to get the heart rate up,” Peterson said. “It’s not slow, and it’s quick, deliberate, and our goal is to stop the threat.”

