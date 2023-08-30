Northeast breeze and drier few days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No direct impact from tropical system Idalia here at home. However, it will provide a northeast, dry wind Thursday and Friday. Becoming hotter with a long dry spell next week!

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Light northeast breeze. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday: Clouds to sunshine. Northeast winds. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the comfortable 50s.

Friday: Sunshiny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the pleasant upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Sunday: Sunshiny and hotter. Highs lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday through next Thursday: Hot and a bit more humid. Highs in the 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

