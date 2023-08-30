Advertise With Us
Free health fair held at Waynesboro YMCA

Waynesboro YMCA (FILE)
Waynesboro YMCA (FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The YMCA in Waynesboro invited people to a free health fair Wednesday, August 30.

Participants learned about nutrition, strength balance, flexibility, and more.

“Just a better sense of what they can do for their health and wellness. Naturally, the goal here is just promoting health, especially with their nutrition and their daily choices,” Fitness Director Michelle Bergeron said.

The health fair is held every three months with different partners joining to give presentations.

