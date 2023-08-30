Emergency Responders Med-Flight Training

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Albemarle Rescue Squad is getting some med flight training in.

Virginia State Police and Goochland County Fire and Rescue hosted a training event Tuesday, August 29. EMS were shown the newly updated Med Flight 1, which has hoisting capabilities.

CARS says this training allows the team to work remote and swift water rescues.

“This area is host to a lot of trails, including some that are next to the Blue Ridge Parkway. We also have a fair amount of flooding incidents that happen throughout the year,” CARS Deputy Chief Landon Harris said.

Harris say this is an additional option people in the community can call on.

